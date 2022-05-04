City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get City Office REIT alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on City Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.17.

City Office REIT stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $648.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.59. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 108.72% and a net margin of 295.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in City Office REIT by 79.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in City Office REIT by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its position in City Office REIT by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About City Office REIT (Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.