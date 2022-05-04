Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.78.

Shares of CLH opened at $102.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.55. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $87.11 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $738,556.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 82,974 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

