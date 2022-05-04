CleanSpark (CLSK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect CleanSpark to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. CleanSpark had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $41.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CleanSpark to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLSK stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.83. 1,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,278. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.56 and a beta of 4.77.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CleanSpark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli bought 3,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $37,531.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in CleanSpark by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 303,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 210,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CleanSpark by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 107,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CleanSpark by 90.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 76,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CleanSpark by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,277,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,685,000 after acquiring an additional 49,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.

