Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a sell rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average of $63.42. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $86.71. The stock has a market cap of $795.58 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Clearfield had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 31.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 2,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $123,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 375.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clearfield by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

