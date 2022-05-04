ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect ClearPoint Neuro to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. On average, analysts expect ClearPoint Neuro to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ CLPT opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 11.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55. ClearPoint Neuro has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $22.80.
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
About ClearPoint Neuro (Get Rating)
ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT)
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
- 3 Attractive Mid Cap Swing Trades
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.