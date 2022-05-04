ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect ClearPoint Neuro to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. On average, analysts expect ClearPoint Neuro to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CLPT opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 11.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55. ClearPoint Neuro has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $22.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $657,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite.

