Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 million. Clearside Biomedical had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Clearside Biomedical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLSD stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $7.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 520,694 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 51.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 90,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 61.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1,462,200.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,622 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CLSD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

