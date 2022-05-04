Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

CLW has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Clearwater Paper from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Clearwater Paper from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE:CLW opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.12 million, a PE ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Clearwater Paper has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $44.73.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 2,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $63,387.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve M. Bowden sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $129,822.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,925.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,473 shares of company stock worth $320,005 over the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLW. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 23.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 19.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper (Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

