Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Short Interest Down 17.3% in April

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 151,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NYSE CLPR opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $10.41.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.08%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLPR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 150.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Clipper Realty (Get Rating)
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.