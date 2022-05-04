Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Short Interest Down 17.3% in April

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 151,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE CLPR opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLPR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 150.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

