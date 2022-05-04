CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Short Interest Update

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 486.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,984,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793,528 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,348,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,741,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,233,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 262.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 693,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after buying an additional 502,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

CNO stock opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.19.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

