Codex DNA (DNAY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Codex DNA to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Codex DNA has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. On average, analysts expect Codex DNA to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DNAY remained flat at $$4.15 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 128,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,032. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.72. Codex DNA has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Codex DNA by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after acquiring an additional 587,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Codex DNA by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 150,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Codex DNA by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 75,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codex DNA by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,091 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Codex DNA in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Codex DNA from $30.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codex DNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About Codex DNA (Get Rating)

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

