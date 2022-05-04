Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Cognex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.50.

CGNX opened at $67.30 on Tuesday. Cognex has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $92.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $244.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Cognex by 0.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

