Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Short Interest Down 17.0% in April

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 27,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:COHN opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Cohen & Company Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

