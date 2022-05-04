Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of LDP opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

