Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of LDP opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.08.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.
