Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,250,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 9,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE CL opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.04.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,886 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,220. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.