Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Short Interest Update

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,721,000 after buying an additional 397,735 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,766,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,707,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,363,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,656,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 9.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,153,000 after purchasing an additional 188,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Comerica by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,149,000 after purchasing an additional 104,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.95.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $83.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.54 and a 200 day moving average of $90.05. Comerica has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

