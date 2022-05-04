Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRZBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Commerzbank from €11.00 ($11.58) to €10.00 ($10.53) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Commerzbank from €9.10 ($9.58) to €11.70 ($12.32) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale raised Commerzbank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a €9.00 ($9.47) target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Commerzbank from €8.80 ($9.26) to €7.80 ($8.21) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Commerzbank from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

