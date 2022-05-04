Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Community Bank System from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

NYSE:CBU opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.68. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $62.46 and a twelve month high of $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.22.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $665,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,979.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $33,905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Community Bank System by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after buying an additional 65,225 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,845,000 after purchasing an additional 56,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 755.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 55,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

