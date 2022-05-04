Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin manufactures and sells tires for all kinds of vehicles, publishes maps and guides and operates a number of digital services. It manufactures and sells tires for cars, two-wheel vehicles, trucks, construction machinery, tractors and aircrafts. It also sells various car and bicycle accessories like pumps, manometers bicycle helmets, hubcaps, replacement components for tires and transport accessories. Other products sold by the company include protective clothing, table tennis rackets, shoe insoles along with many other items designed for road users. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin is based in Clermont-Ferrand, France. “

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €175.00 ($184.21) to €150.00 ($157.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $35.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (MGDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.