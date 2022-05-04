Comparing ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) and ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE)

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) and ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get ChargePoint alerts:

51.1% of ChargePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of ChargePoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ChargePoint and ADS-TEC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChargePoint -54.71% 5.72% 3.75% ADS-TEC Energy N/A N/A -6.37%

Risk and Volatility

ChargePoint has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADS-TEC Energy has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ChargePoint and ADS-TEC Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChargePoint 0 5 9 0 2.64 ADS-TEC Energy 0 0 1 1 3.50

ChargePoint currently has a consensus price target of $24.21, indicating a potential upside of 82.34%. ADS-TEC Energy has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 118.93%. Given ADS-TEC Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ADS-TEC Energy is more favorable than ChargePoint.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChargePoint and ADS-TEC Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChargePoint $242.34 million 18.16 -$132.24 million ($1.57) -8.34 ADS-TEC Energy $39.08 million 8.84 -$103.69 million N/A N/A

ADS-TEC Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ChargePoint.

Summary

ChargePoint beats ADS-TEC Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer. It also provides PowerBooster, a battery system that delivers high levels of power for the charging process; Storage Rack System, a scalable battery system; and Storage Container System, a custom battery system for large-scale applications as 20- or 40-foot container solutions. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.