Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW) Short Interest Down 15.9% in April

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CDAQW opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.95.

Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

