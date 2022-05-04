Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW) Short Interest Down 15.9% in April

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CDAQW opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.95.
Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)
