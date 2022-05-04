Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compass Minerals International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, CL King increased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.42. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -9.16%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 118.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 211.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,679 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 30.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 24,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 18,434 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

