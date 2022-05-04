COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect COMPASS Pathways to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts expect COMPASS Pathways to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMPS stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,793. The firm has a market cap of $381.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 3.11. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $49.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.96.

In related news, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $79,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $42,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 1,812.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

