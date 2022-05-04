CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Lp Bleichroeder Buys 5,736 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 5,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $42,905.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,064,660 shares in the company, valued at $15,443,656.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 63,332 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $494,622.92.

On Monday, April 25th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 45,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $326,250.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Lp Bleichroeder bought 54,593 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $416,544.59.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 38,465 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $294,257.25.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 239,427 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,683,171.81.

Shares of CompoSecure stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.28. CompoSecure, Inc. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $10.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 9.3% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 40,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,905,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

CMPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

