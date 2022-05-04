comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SCOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of comScore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

SCOR stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. comScore has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $185.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.35.

comScore ( NASDAQ:SCOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. comScore had a negative net margin of 13.89% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $96.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that comScore will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $534,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of comScore by 144.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the first quarter worth $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the third quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the first quarter worth $41,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

