Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.02 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.
Shares of CRK stock opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRK shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Comstock Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.