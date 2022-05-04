Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.02 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRK shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

