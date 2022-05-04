Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Conduent has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35.
CNDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conduent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.
Conduent Company Profile (Get Rating)
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
