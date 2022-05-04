Conifer (CNFR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Conifer to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Conifer to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.14. Conifer has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNFR Get Rating ) by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Conifer worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

