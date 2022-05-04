Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of CFXTF remained flat at $$1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. Conifex Timber has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.33.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

