Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of CFXTF remained flat at $$1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. Conifex Timber has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.33.

About Conifex Timber (Get Rating)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

