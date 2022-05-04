ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNOB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.52. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 39.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

In related news, Director William Thompson sold 2,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $91,667.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 48,030.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,908,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,418 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 137,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $220,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

