Convey Health Solutions (CNVY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Convey Health Solutions has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. Convey Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. On average, analysts expect Convey Health Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CNVY traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $5.43. 36,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,771. Convey Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Convey Health Solutions by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions by 361.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the third quarter worth $61,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Convey Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Convey Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNVY has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Convey Health Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Convey Health Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

