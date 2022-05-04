Cormark Comments on Cargojet Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cargojet in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.88. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CJT. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$236.00 to C$207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$199.00 to C$185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$218.00.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$151.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$164.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$172.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 15.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$144.14 and a 12 month high of C$214.50.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The firm had revenue of C$235.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.20 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

