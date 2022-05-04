Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Short Interest Update

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 3,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 789,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $195.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 20,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $127,000.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

