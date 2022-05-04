Corporate Office Properties Trust to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report released on Monday, May 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.33. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

OFC stock opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $195.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

In related news, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 287,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 323,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,739,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.