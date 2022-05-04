Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cortexyme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $111.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Cortexyme has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cortexyme by 109.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 36,367 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Cortexyme by 4.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,486,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,618,000 after buying an additional 159,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cortexyme by 9.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,233,000 after buying an additional 28,135 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cortexyme by 9.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cortexyme during the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.

