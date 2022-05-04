Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CRTX. JMP Securities downgraded Cortexyme from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Cortexyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Cortexyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cortexyme currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Shares of CRTX opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Cortexyme has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $121.98. The company has a market capitalization of $111.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.

