Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Increases Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50.
CTRA stock opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20.
Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 40,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $926,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $280,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,792 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Coterra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coterra Energy (CTRA)
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.