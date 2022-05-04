Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Increases Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50.

CTRA stock opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. Susquehanna lowered Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.23.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 40,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $926,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $280,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,792 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

