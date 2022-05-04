Coupang (CPNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Coupang to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Coupang to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CPNG opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.20. Coupang has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $2,277,410.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,678,978 shares in the company, valued at $50,847,002.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,770,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coupang by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

