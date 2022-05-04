Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €43.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €43.00 ($45.26) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €74.00 ($77.89) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €71.00 ($74.74) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($55.79) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €72.00 ($75.79) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($55.79) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €63.85 ($67.21).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €39.40 ($41.47) on Tuesday. Covestro has a 1 year low of €38.06 ($40.06) and a 1 year high of €60.24 ($63.41). The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion and a PE ratio of 4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €45.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €51.06.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.