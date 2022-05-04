Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($55.79) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €71.00 ($74.74) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($55.79) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($45.26) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €72.00 ($75.79) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €63.85 ($67.21).

Covestro stock opened at €39.40 ($41.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60. Covestro has a twelve month low of €38.06 ($40.06) and a twelve month high of €60.24 ($63.41). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €51.06.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

