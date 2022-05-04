Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($58.95) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($65.26) price target on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($45.26) price target on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($55.79) price target on Covestro in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €74.00 ($77.89) price target on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($55.79) price objective on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covestro currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €63.85 ($67.21).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €39.40 ($41.47) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.71. Covestro has a 1-year low of €38.06 ($40.06) and a 1-year high of €60.24 ($63.41). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €51.06.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

