Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €80.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($84.21) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on 1COV. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €72.00 ($75.79) price target on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($55.79) price target on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($65.26) price target on Covestro in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($58.95) price target on Covestro in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €74.00 ($77.89) target price on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €63.85 ($67.21).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €39.40 ($41.47) on Tuesday. Covestro has a 12-month low of €38.06 ($40.06) and a 12-month high of €60.24 ($63.41). The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €51.06.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

