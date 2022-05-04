Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €60.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €60.00 ($63.16) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on 1COV. Barclays set a €71.00 ($74.74) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($45.26) price target on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on Covestro in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($55.79) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($84.21) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €62.92 ($66.23).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €39.40 ($41.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €45.17 and a 200 day moving average of €51.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion and a PE ratio of 4.71. Covestro has a one year low of €38.06 ($40.06) and a one year high of €60.24 ($63.41).

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

