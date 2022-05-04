Cowen Lowers Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) to Market Perform

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered Spero Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.87. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58.

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.09). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.72% and a negative net margin of 491.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 39,727 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $208,169.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,321,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,883,250.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 555,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 222,975 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 8,249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 177,945 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,802,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,185,000 after buying an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

