Cowen Trims Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price to $42.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Cowen from $68.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LYFT. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lyft has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $63.07.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. Lyft’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $104,905,000 after buying an additional 2,020,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $82,882,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $205,900,000 after buying an additional 925,638 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Lyft by 15.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $259,501,000 after buying an additional 640,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Lyft by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,520,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $64,950,000 after buying an additional 554,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

