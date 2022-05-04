Cowen Trims Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Target Price to $52.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Cowen from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average of $58.44. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $89.60.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 78,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $4,132,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $5,153,059.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,785 shares of company stock worth $19,149,373 in the last 90 days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1,478.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 200.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

