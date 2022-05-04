Craig Hallum Cuts Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Price Target to $12.00

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Veritone from $49.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Veritone alerts:

Shares of VERI stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,878. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28. Veritone has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Veritone ( NASDAQ:VERI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.42). Veritone had a negative net margin of 61.22% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The firm had revenue of $55.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veritone will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $141,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $179,715. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Veritone by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veritone during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Veritone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.