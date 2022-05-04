Craig Hallum Trims Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Target Price to $180.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.78.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $12.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.36. 64,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,677. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $111.20 and a 52 week high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.63. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,527,394,000 after acquiring an additional 122,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,168,628,000 after acquiring an additional 104,270 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $853,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,924,000 after acquiring an additional 82,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,401,000 after acquiring an additional 501,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

