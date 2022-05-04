Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $3.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIK. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $698,000. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

