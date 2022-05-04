Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $3.64.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.
