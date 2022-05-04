Credit Suisse Group Cuts Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $418.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALGN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.27.

Shares of ALGN opened at $301.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.76. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $270.37 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $419.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $532.05.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in Align Technology by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,979 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 35.3% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,222,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

