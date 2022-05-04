Credit Suisse Group Cuts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $256.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.69.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $213.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.42 and a 200-day moving average of $302.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $210.62 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.